Global Mini Data Centers Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mini Data Centers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Containerized Data Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Micro Data Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The Mini Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
