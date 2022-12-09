DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

The "Mini Data Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mini Data Centers Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mini Data Centers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Containerized Data Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Micro Data Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR

The Mini Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Mini Data Center - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

  • Canovate
  • CELESTE (Datacenter Marily)
  • Datapod
  • Dataracks t/a Stagwood Industries Ltd.
  • Emerson Network Power
  • Gardner DC Solutions Ltd.
  • Hanley Energy Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • ICTroom
  • Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Instant Data Centers, LLC.
  • Minkels BV
  • NTR ineniring d.o.o.
  • Panduit Corporation
  • Rahi Systems, Inc.
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • RZ-Products GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Workspace Technology Ltd.
  • Zellabox
  • ZTE Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sxfel

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005231/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/09/2022 07:38 AM/DISC: 12/09/2022 07:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005231/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you