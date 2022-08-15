DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
The "Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market Report Suite - Global - 2022-2028 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global minimally invasive spinal implant market was valued at $3.7 million in 2021. Over the forecast period, this is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach $6.4 million.
The full report suite on the global market for the minimally invasive spinal (MIS) implant market has coverage of 70 countries and 7 regions and includes the MIS interbody market, MIS pedicle screw market, spinous process fixation market, facet fixation market, spine endoscope market and MIS surgery instrumentation.
GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINAL IMPLANTS MARKET TRENDS
The MIS market is experiencing year-over-year growth, with the highest growth happening in the spine endoscope market. The smallest segment of the overall market in 2021 was spinous process fixation, which is also expected to grow at the lowest rate among all segments.
COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINAL IMPLANTS MARKET
The effects of the pandemic on the global minimally invasive spinal implant market have varied across each segment.
The MIS interbody device market experienced the sharpest declines in 2020. The MIS pedicle screw market was the second-most-affected market in that year. The least-impacted segment for the year was the facet fixation market. Other than spinous process fixation, all of the segments of this market experienced double-digit growth rates in 2021 and were able to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINAL IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Overall, within the Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants market there are three leading competitors: Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and NuVasive.
Medtronic was the leading competitor in the global MIS implant market. Its share was a result of its second-leading position in the MIS interbody device and MIS pedicle screw segments. Medtronic held the second-leading position in facet fixation and the third-leading position in spinous process fixation.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Procedure Volumes for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - MedPro - Using a number of databases, internal and external, we're able to provide you with the total volume of minimally invasive spinal implants procedures being performed for each of the markets mentioned in this suite of reports.
- MIS Interbody Device Market - MedCore - Covers segmentation into the MIPLIF Market, MITLIF Market, LLIF Market, and OLIF Market.
- MIS Pedicle Screw Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screws and Retractor MIS Pedicle Screws.
- Spinous Process Fixation Market - MedCore - This market covers several spinal fixation systems including both plating and rod and screws systems.
- Facet Fixation Market - MedCore - Facet fixation is a type of percutaneous minimally invasive surgery in which the facet joints in the thoracolumbar region are fused using facet screws, bolts or allograft dowels.
- MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market - MedCore - SIJD can also be known as SI joint syndrome, SI joint strain and SI joint inflammation. Surgical treatment involves fusing the SI joint via an open surgery approach.
- Spinal Endoscopy Market - MedCore - Spine endoscopes are visualization instruments that allow for a minimally invasive approach to various procedures and resemble other arthroscopic and laparoscopic devices.
- MIS Surgery Instrumentation Market - MedCore - Spinal instrumentation is used to stabilize the spine and carry out the procedure during minimally invasive spinal (MIS) procedures.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Regional Profiles
2.3 Analysis by Market Segment
2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario
2.3.2 Base Case Scenario
2.3.3 Best Case Scenario
3. Disease Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Degenerative Disc Disease
3.1.2 Spinal Deformities
3.1.3 Trauma and Tumor
3.1.4 Vertebral Compression Fractures
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Cervical Fixation
4.2.2 Facet Fixation
4.2.3 Interbody Devices
4.2.4 Mis Sacroiliac Joint Fusion
4.2.5 Motion Preservation Devices
4.2.6 Spinous Process Fixation
4.2.7 Spinal Electrical Stimulation Devices
4.2.8 Spine Endoscopes
4.2.9 Thoracolumbar Fixation
4.2.10 Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.3.1 Medtronic
4.3.2 Vgi Medical
4.3.3 Zimmer Biomet
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Cervical Fixation
4.4.1.1 Other Companies
4.4.2 Interbody Devices
4.4.2.1 Other Companies
4.4.3 Facet Fixation
4.4.3.1 Medtronic
4.4.3.2 Other Companies
4.4.4 Percutaneous Vertebroplasty
4.4.4.1 Other Companies
5. Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Minimally Invasive Interbody Fusion
5.1.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery Pedicle Screws
5.1.3 Spinous Process Fixation
5.1.4 Facet Fixation
5.1.5 Mis Spine Endoscopes
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.2.1 by Segment
5.2.2 by Region
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.3.1 Market Drivers
5.3.2 Market Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
5.6.1 Depuy Synthes
5.6.2 Globus Medical
5.6.3 Joimax
5.6.4 Medtronic
5.6.5 Nuvasive
5.6.6 Si-Bone
5.6.7 Stryker
5.6.8 Vgi Medical
5.6.9 Zimmer Biomet
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Depuy Synthes
5.7.2 Globus Medical
5.7.3 Joimax
5.7.4 Medtronic
5.7.5 Nuvasive
5.7.6 Si-Bone
5.7.7 Stryker
5.7.8 Vgi Medical
5.7.9 Zimmer Biomet
6. Mis Interbody Device Market
6.1 Executive Summary
6.1.1 Global Mis Interbody Device Market Overview
6.1.2 Competitive Analysis
6.1.3 Procedures Included
6.1.4 Markets Included
6.1.5 Regions Included
6.2 Introduction
6.3 Procedure Numbers
6.3.1 Miplif Procedures
6.3.2 Mitlif Procedures
6.3.3 Llif Procedures
6.3.4 Olif Procedures
6.4 Market Overview
6.4.1 by Segment
6.4.2 by Region
6.5 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.5.1 Total Mis Interbody Device Market
6.5.2 Miplif Market
6.5.3 Mitlif Market
6.5.4 Llif Market
6.5.5 Olif Market
6.6 Drivers and Limiters
6.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7. Mis Pedicle Screw Market
7.1 Executive Summary
7.1.1 Global Mis Pedicle Screw Market Overview
7.1.2 Competitive Analysis
7.1.3 Regions Included
7.2 Introduction
7.2.1 Percutaneous Mis Systems
7.2.2 Retractor-Based Mis Systems
7.3 Procedure Numbers
7.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.5 Drivers and Limiters
7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Spinous Process Fixation Market
8.1 Executive Summary
8.2 Introduction
8.3 Procedure Numbers
8.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.5 Drivers and Limiters
8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. Facet Fixation Market
9.1 Executive Summary
9.2 Introduction
9.3 Procedure Numbers
9.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.5 Drivers and Limiters
9.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Spine Endoscope Market
10.1 Executive Summary
10.2 Introduction
10.3 Procedure Numbers
10.4 Market Overview
10.5 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.5.1 Endoscope Market
10.5.2 Instrumentation Market
10.6 Drivers and Limiters
10.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market
11.1 Executive Summary
11.1.1 Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market Overview
11.1.2 Competitive Analysis
11.1.3 Regions Included
11.2 Introduction
11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.4 Drivers and Limiters
11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7an0y
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005558/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH SURGERY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/15/2022 12:11 PM/DISC: 08/15/2022 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005558/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.