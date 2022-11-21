DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

The "Mobile Application Development Platforms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Application Development Platforms estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.7% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.1% CAGR

The Mobile Application Development Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 22.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.

