The "Mobile Application Development Platforms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Application Development Platforms estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.7% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.1% CAGR
The Mobile Application Development Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 22.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Mobile Application Development Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Apple, Inc.
- EchoStar Corporation
- GLOBO
- Halosys
- IBM Corporation
- Kony
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- OutSystems
