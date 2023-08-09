DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
The "Mobile Mapping Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile mapping market is set to embark on a remarkable growth journey, projecting a staggering CAGR of approximately 19.5% from 2023 to 2031.
The surge in demand for mobile mapping technology across various applications fuels this upward trajectory. This comprehensive study report analyzes each segment's performance from 2021 to 2031, taking 2022 as the base year, and provides crucial insights into the market landscape.
Delving into both quantitative market estimations and qualitative analysis, the report offers a holistic perspective, encompassing micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, and more. Mobile mapping technology, with its application in industries like transportation, construction, logistics, urban planning, and disaster management, revolutionizes geospatial data collection using sensors, cameras, and software mounted on mobile vehicles, chiefly cars.
This process generates highly detailed 3D maps of roads, buildings, and other features, catering to the escalating demand for accurate and updated mapping data. The market's growth is further propelled by its integration into autonomous vehicles and smart cities, embracing the potential of cutting-edge technology.
The ubiquity of smartphones and the widespread availability of high-speed Internet access contribute to the market's expansion, with mobile mapping apps gaining popularity for accessing detailed maps and real-time traffic information.
With the increasing demand for location-based services such as ride-sharing and food delivery, the mobile mapping market is poised for even greater growth ahead.
Increasing demand for 3D mobile mapping
The 3D mobile mapping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.
The mobile mapping market is being driven by the increasing demand for 3D mobile mapping technology. This technology is widely used in several applications, such as infrastructure management, transportation planning, and urban planning. The demand for 3D mobile mapping technology is also being driven by the growing need for real-time data acquisition and processing.
Rising demand for location-based services
The global location-based services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.
The mobile mapping market is also being driven by the increasing demand for location-based services. Location-based services are used in several applications, such as advertising, navigation, and asset tracking. The demand for location-based services is being driven by the growing adoption of smart phones and the increasing availability of high-speed Internet.
Growing adoption of mobile mapping for disaster management
The mobile mapping market is being driven by the growing adoption of mobile mapping technology for disaster management. Mobile mapping technology is widely used for disaster management and emergency response. It is used for real-time data acquisition and analysis, which helps in disaster mitigation, response, and recovery. The demand for mobile mapping technology for disaster management is being driven by the increasing occurrence of natural disasters and the growing need for real-time information.
Cost Concerns to Restrain the Market Growth
One of the main restraints for the mobile mapping market is the high cost associated with the equipment and technology used for mobile mapping. The cost of mobile mapping systems can vary greatly depending on the level of accuracy and features required, which can be a significant investment for companies.
Additionally, the cost of maintaining and upgrading the equipment can also be expensive, which may deter some organizations from investing in mobile mapping technology. This can be particularly challenging for small to medium-sized businesses that may have limited budgets for capital expenditures.
Another factor contributing to the high cost is the need for specialized personnel to operate and manage the mobile mapping equipment. Skilled professionals are needed to collect, process, and analyze data generated by the mapping systems, which can add to the overall cost. As a result, the high cost of mobile mapping technology can be a significant barrier to entry for some companies, limiting the adoption of this technology in certain industries and applications.
However, as the technology continues to evolve and become more accessible, it is expected that the cost of mobile mapping systems will decrease over time, making it more affordable for a wider range of organizations.
Market Competition to Intensify During the Forecast Period
The global mobile mapping market is highly competitive with the presence of several prominent players. The companies are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their market position and expand their product offerings.
One of the major players in the market is Google Inc. which provides the Google Maps application, one of the most widely used mobile mapping applications globally. Google has also expanded its mobile mapping services to autonomous vehicles and is working with leading automobile manufacturers to provide updated mapping services to their vehicles.
Another major player is Apple Inc., which offers its own mobile mapping application, Apple Maps, and has recently made significant investments to improve its accuracy and reliability. Esri, a leading provider of geographic information system (GIS) software and geodatabase management applications, has also entered the mobile mapping market with its ArcGIS Online application.
The company has been focusing on expanding its product offerings in the market with the acquisition of ClearTerra, a geospatial intelligence company that offers advanced location-based analytics tools. In addition, companies such as Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, and HERE Technologies are also key players in the market.
Trimble offers a range of mobile mapping solutions for various industries including transportation, utilities, and natural resources. Topcon provides a range of surveying and mapping solutions for various industries including construction, agriculture, and civil engineering.
HERE Technologies offers mapping and location data services to various industries including automotive, transportation, and logistics.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Mobile Mapping market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Mobile Mapping market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Mobile Mapping market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Mobile Mapping market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Mobile Mapping market worldwide?
Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- ClearTerra
- Trimble Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
- HERE Technologies
Scope of the Report
Component
- Hardware
- Imaging Devices
- Laser Ranging & Scanning Devices
- Positioning Devices
- Software
- Mapping Data Extraction
- Data Processing
- Service
- Consulting
- Integration and Maintenance
- Managed Service
Application
- Road & Railway Surveys
- GIS Data Collection
- Vehicle Control & Guidance
- Asset Management
End-use
- Agriculture
- BFSI
- Government & Public Sector
- Real Estate
- Retail
- Mining
- Telecommunication
- Transport & Logistics
- Others
