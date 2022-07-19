DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
The "Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile imaging services play a crucial role as well-equipped PET/CT, MRI, and ICU scanners. The increasing use of imaging technology to detect and monitor disease progression is one of the factors supporting the industry growth.
On the other hand, increasing demand for mobile imaging devices for vehicles is one of the important factors expected to witness profitable growth in the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.
The emergence of advanced mobile MRI devices in the medical field, which provides a cheaper alternative to the introduction of advanced technologies, is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile medical imaging software market.
Key Points
- Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures, thereby driving the mobile medical imaging services market growth.
- The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, endocrine and gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and neurological diseases, and lung disorders are driving the growth of the mobile medical imaging market.
- Vendors, especially global players, need to pursue inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.
- A mobile radiology viewer and a smartphone ultrasound probe were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2011. AT&T began giving cloud-based mobile access to medical photos later in 2011, allowing for the storage, access, viewing, and sharing of medical images within and outside a medical facility.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Size of the Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market and the Growth Rate During the Forecast Period?
2. Who Are the Prominent Vendors in the Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market?
3. What Are the Key Industry Trends That Drive the Market for Mobile Medical Imaging?
4. Which Region Dominates the Largest Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Share?
5. What Are the Growth Enablers in the Mobile Imaging Services Market Forecast?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Transition of Diagnostic Image Processing Techniques from 2D to 3D
- Rise in Adoption of Handheld Ultrasound Devices
Growth Enablers
- Focus on Delivery of Highly Efficient Healthcare Services
- Launch of Advanced Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- Technological Developments in Mobile Medical Imaging
- Surge in Demand for Vehicle-Bound Mobile Imaging Devices
Restraints
- Claustrophobia During Mobile Ct-Scan or Mri
- Exposure to Radiation Scatter in Mobile Chest X-Rays
Market Segmentation
- The mobile X-ray segment's global mobile medical imaging service market has an incremental growth of USD 94.10 billion and absolute growth during the forecast period. The mobile x-ray machine for nursing home residents was considered a reasonable alternative to hospital x-rays. Thereby, the increasing demand for mobile medical imaging by mobile X-rays services promotes the segment in the industry.
- In the Mobile CT segment, the increasing demand for portable CT scanners in diagnostic services in developing and developed countries is a major trend that enhances opportunities to generate opportunities in the CT imaging devices market.
- The increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, rising concerns regarding cardiac health, and continuous monitoring of cardiac diseases are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the global mobile medical imaging service market by the mobile EKG segment at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.
- Incremental growth by the top 3 contributors in the end-user segment is home health and hospice with a share of about USD 144 million, and then followed long-term acute care centers and nursing homes, and assisted living. Massive demand for care services such as emergency health care workers, nurses, nursing assistants, doctors, and trainees was helping accelerate the growth of the nursing home and assisted living segment in the mobile medical imaging market.
By Service Type
- Mobile X-Ray
- Mobile CT
- Mobile Ultrasound
- Mobile MRI
- Mobile EKG
- Others
By End-Users
- Nursing Home and Assisted Living
- Home Health and Hospice
- Long term Acute Care Centers
- Others
by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- The Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Prominent Vendors
- Alpha One Imaging
- TridentCare
- Cobalt Health
- Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc
- Digirad Corporation
- InHealth Group
- Shared Imaging Services
- Accurate Imaging
- Accurate Imaging Diagnostics
- Carestream Health
- Atlantic Medical Imaging
- Onsite Imaging
- Jacsonville/First Coast Mobile Imaging Services
- Quality Medical Imaging
- Alliance Medical
- Alliance-Hni Health Care Services
- Mantro Mobile Imaging
- Rayus Radiology-Center for Diagnostic Imaging
- Ultra-X imaging
