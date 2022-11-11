DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Global Mobile Wallet Market (2022-2027) by Payment, Technology, Stakeholders, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Wallet Market is estimated to be USD 166.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 363.28 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.94%.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Adoption of Smart Devices and Digital Payment Options
- Increasing Availability of Net Banking and Online Financial Services
- Government Initiative Towards Digital Transformation
Restraints
- Mobile Connectivity Issues
Opportunities
- Increase in Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Devices and NFC-Enabled Handset
- Mobile Banking and Inventive Mobile Payment Application
- Unique Identification and Authentication for Multiple Wallets
Challenges
- Issues with Compatibility as Well as Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- Presence of Alternatives
Market Segmentation
The Global Mobile Wallet Market is segmented based on Payment, Technology, Stakeholders, Applications, and Geography.
- By Payment, the market is classified into Proximity and Remote Payment.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Near Field Communication, QR Code, Text Based/ Short Message Service, and Digital Only.
- By Stakeholders, the market is classified into Content and Applications Aggregators, Handset and other Hardware Solution Manufacturers, Mobile Network Operators, OSS/BSS Solution Providers, and Software Developers & Cloud Computing.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Mobile Commerce, Mobile Coupons, Mobile Ticketing, Mobile Transfers, and Micropayments.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay
- AWS Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- American Express Co.
- Ant Group
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Barclays PLC
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Google LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Mastercard Inc.
- Mobikwik
- PayPal Holdings, Inc
- Samsung Group
- Skrill Ltd.
- T-Mobile US, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Co.
