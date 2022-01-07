DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global Model Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The model based enterprise market is poised to grow by $11.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44%
This study identifies the rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the model based enterprise market growth during the next few years.
The market is driven by evolving software capabilities and reduced costs and the need for infrastructure investments. In addition, evolving software capabilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The model based enterprise market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anark Corp
- Aras Corp.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- General Electric Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
