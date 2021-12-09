DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
The "Model Based Enterprise Market Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global model-based enterprise market was valued at USD 12,685.93 million and was expected to reach USD 67,466.54 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. But due to COVID-19, the market was valued at USD 8,525.93 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 65,759.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
MBE's key benefits for producers include reduced time to market and lower manufacturing costs due to improved tool design and fabrication, among other things. Digital technology implementations in design and composition, advanced software capabilities, and increased usage of IoT and cloud-based platforms are just a few of the significant trends.
Report Scope
This research report categorizes the market for model based enterprise based on various segments and region and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges which influence the model based enterprise market.
Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the model based enterprise market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub segments of the model based enterprise market.
Segment Highlights
Based on offering, model based enterprise market is segmented into Solutions, and Services. Solutions accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on Deployment, model based enterprise market is segmented into on-premise, and Cloud. On-Premise accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on Organization Size, model based enterprise market is segmented into Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises. Large Enterprises accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on Industry, model based enterprise market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, power & energy, retail, food & beverages, oil & gas, marine, life sciences and healthcare, and others. Aerospace & Defense accounted for the largest market share of 22.11% in 2020.
The model based enterprise market is segmented as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World on the basis region. North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.74% in 2020.
What the Study Provides
- Global model based enterprise market and submarket forecast covering the period of 2018 to 2030, with accompanying analysis
- Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects, and programs
- Analysis of game-changing technological trends and how these will shape the industry
- Explanation or political, regulatory and technical factors to consider
- Barriers to entry analysis for markets around the world
- Profiles of leading companies operating within the sector
- SWOT analysis of the major key players operating in the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced
- Market conclusions & recommendations
Key Questions Answered
- How the model based enterprise market is evolving?
- What is driving and restraining model based enterprise dynamics?
- How will each model based enterprise submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?
- How will market shares of each model based enterprise submarket develop from 2018-2030?
- Which model based enterprise submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2030?
- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional model based enterprise markets and submarkets?
- Will leading national model based enterprise broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2030?
Companies Profiled
- Siemens
- PTC
- General Electric
- Dassault Systemes
- Autodesk
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Aras
- Anark
- Accenture
- Ansys Inc.
- International Technegroup Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Infor
