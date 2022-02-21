DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Global Moisture Analyzer Market (2021-2026) by Analysing Technique Type, Equipment Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Moisture Analyzer Market is estimated to be USD 1.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.
The Global Moisture Analyzer Market's growing demand for moisture analyzers by various industries such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, biomass, etc., are driving the market's growth. Also, rising awareness for the protection and maintenance of industrial devices and increasing adoption in an emerging market may help in boosting the development of the market. On the other hand, issues associated with stability and reliability are restricting the market and hampering growth.
Furthermore, the growing demand for In-Line moisture analyzers due to increasing process automation and technological advancement in heat-based moisture analyzers resulting in more reliable solutions are creating opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lack of skilled staff and expertise are the challenge that may negatively affect the market's growth.
The Global Market is segmented based on Analysing Technique Type, Equipment Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Moisture Analyzer by Various Industries
- Increasing Adoption in Emerging Market
Restraints
- Issues Associated with Stability and Reliability
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand of In-Line Moisture Analyzer due Process Automation
- Technological Advancement in Heat Based Moisture Analyzer
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Staff and Expertise
