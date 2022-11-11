DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this new study, the global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size is expected to reach USD 2,629.6 million by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The industry is expanding due to the development of novel monoclonal antibodies and increasing the cost of pets, treatments for allergic conditions, and increasing incidences of cancer, especially in dogs. Additionally, it is anticipated that awareness of advanced veterinary therapeutic options is likely to complement market growth.
The main drivers for market growth are the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis and the rising rate of pet adoption. Additionally, the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of dogs' allergy diseases also contributes to the industry expansion.
The COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions had less of an impact on the animal health industry economy than on other industries. In contrast, traditional practices generate a majority of their revenues from selling their high-margin products, such as pharmaceuticals.
Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Report Highlights
- Based on the animal type, dogs segment generated the largest share in 2021. The rising acceptance of pet insurance due to the increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases in animals is one of the major factors driving industry expansion
- The prevalence of dermatological conditions such as allergic dermatitis and flea-and-tick-related disorders is predicted to rise. Some of the most often diagnosed dermatological diseases include seborrheic dermatitis, surface pyoderma, allergies, and otitis externa.
- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to a number of initiatives from the public and private sectors, as well as the growing acceptance of pet insurance. Key industry participants in these regions are contributing to the revenue expansion.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising pet owner concerns and expanding pet insurance
- Rising importance of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies
Restraints and Challenges
- Increase in the cost of pet healthcare
Companies Mentioned
- adivo GmbH
- Bayer Animal Health
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Elanco
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Invetx
- Kindred Biosciences Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Nextmune
- Virbac
- Zoetis
The publisher has segmented the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market report based on animal type, application, end-use, and region:
Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health, Animal Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Dogs
- Others
Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Dermatology
- Pain
- Others
Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Others
Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
