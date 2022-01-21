DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
The Global Mouth Freshener Market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.2% from 2020-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson & Johnson
- Cadbury Trebor Basset
- Dabur Binaca
- Midas Care
- Haribo GmbH & co.
- Lotte
- Perfetti Van Melle
- Kraft Foods Inc
- The Hershey Company
- Mars
Mouth fresheners are primarily used for oral hygiene to avoid or reduce odor from the mouth. Various types of the mouth fresheners are available in the market in terms of flavor, taste, etc. These are also available in the sugar free form. The increase in demand for mouth fresheners is encouraging market players to introduce various variants of the product with different flavors like mint, fruit, menthol, herbs, and spices. Mouth fresheners are more popular among young & adult population across the world.
Market Drivers
The increase in awareness about oral care among young & adult population across the globe is the primary driving factor of the global mouth freshener market. Also, the rise in consumption of tobacco products, smoking & alcohol leads to mouth related problems like bad odor & stained teeth. These are highly influencing driving factors impacting the global mouth fresheners market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing sales of these products is also expected to accelerate the demand for mouth fresheners in near future.
Leading manufacturers of mouth fresheners offer sugar free mouth fresheners which is popular among health-conscious people, which expected to uplift the product sales. In addition, the increase in adoption of different strategies such as media advertisement & celebrity endorsement is fuelling the market growth.
Market Restraints
Stringent rules and regulations regarding various types of mouth fresheners like gums which may hinder the growth of global mouth fresheners market throughout the forecast period. For example, sale of chewing gum is banned into Singapore unless they are prescribed by doctors or are brought from a registered pharmacist.
Market Segmentation
The Global Mouth Freshener Market is segmented into type such as Spray, Gum, Mint Candies, and Others, by category such as Sugar free, and Conventional. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Online Stores, and Retail Stores.
Regional Analysis
The Global Mouth Freshener Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
The North America region held the leading market share in 2020 ad is expected to witness significant growth in near future. In this region, the United States contributes the majority of market share and it is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the high product demand & consumption of alcohol and tobacco.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Mouth Freshener Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
