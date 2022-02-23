DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
The "Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market reached a value of US$ 275.4 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3,436.9 million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 48.60% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. MRAM is widely used in various electronic gadgets, such as workstations, smart wearables, smartphones and digital cameras. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the aerospace and defense industries for high-temperature data storage is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of low-power MRAM variants for radiation-hardened microchips, are providing thrust to the market growth. They are power-efficient, resistant to radiations and can operate under temperature fluctuations. In line with this, the increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and the widespread utilization of advanced sensors and smart robots are positively impacting the market growth.
Other factors, including the increasing product utilization in miniaturized and customized integrated circuits (ICs), along with the widespread adoption of MRAM-embedded medical sensors for non-invasive diagnostic testing of medical various disorder, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, offering and application.
Market Breakup
- Type
- Toggle MRAM
- Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM)
- Offering
- Stand-alone
- Embedded
- Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Robotics
- Enterprise Storage
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
- Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
- Avalanche Technology Inc.
- Crocus Nano Electronics LLC
- Everspin Technologies Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- NVE Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Spin Memory Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ly3bx.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006117/en/
