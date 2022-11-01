DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
The "Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market to Reach $250.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines estimated at US$52.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$250.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR
The Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 20.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Explosion Throws Spotlight onto Content Discovery Platforms
- Recent Market Activity
- Abundance of Digital Content on Multiple Platforms Enhances Need for Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
- Discovery: Providing More Contextually Relevant than Search
- Targeted Advertising - A Core Functionality of Content Discovery Engines
- Content Discovery Platforms as Drivers of Traffic
- MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ContentWise (Italy)
- eBay, Inc. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- nRelate (USA)
- Outbrain, Inc. (USA)
- Ooyala, Inc. (USA)
- Red Bee Media (UK)
- TiVo Corporation (USA)
- Spideo (France)
- Taboola (USA)
- ThinkAnalytics Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Internet Data Overload: Pressing Need for Content Discovery
- Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
- Content Discovery Engines and Recommendation Systems Revolutionize TV Viewing Experience
- Increasing User Engagement: A Key Rationale for Using Content Discovery Engines
- Mobile Video Fuels Growth of Mobile Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets Enhances Need to Filter Content
- TV Everywhere Services - Potential for Content Discovery Market
- Spiraling Mobile Broadband Network and Information Overload Spur Adoption of Content Discovery Engines
- Analysis of Content Consumption - Essential for Provision of Apt Content
- Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Find Application in E-Commerce
- VOD Market: Service Providers Opt for Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools to Boost Viewership & Fend Off Competition
- Abundance of Video Content on Multiple Platforms
- Big Data to Strengthen Accuracy of Content Recommendations
- Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV
- Social Recommendations Gain Widespread Adoption in Content Discovery Engines
- Personalization: Defining Competitiveness in Content Discovery Engines Market
- Recommender Systems in Financial Services Industry: A Potential Application
- Recommendations: Going Beyond Accuracy
- Internet Marketing: Rising Significance of Discovery Platforms
- Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth
- Hybrid Recommender System Gains Popularity
- Data Mining Technology: Crucial to the Accuracy of Content Discovery Engines
- Mobile Recommender Systems - A Key Innovation
- AI Assists in Simplifying Content Discovery
- Integration of Location Based Services into Content Discovery Engines Gathers Steam
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
