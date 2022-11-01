DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

The "Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market to Reach $250.5 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines estimated at US$52.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$250.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR

The Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 20.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Data Explosion Throws Spotlight onto Content Discovery Platforms
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Abundance of Digital Content on Multiple Platforms Enhances Need for Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
  • Discovery: Providing More Contextually Relevant than Search
  • Targeted Advertising - A Core Functionality of Content Discovery Engines
  • Content Discovery Platforms as Drivers of Traffic
  • MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ContentWise (Italy)
  • eBay, Inc. (USA)
  • Google, Inc. (USA)
  • nRelate (USA)
  • Outbrain, Inc. (USA)
  • Ooyala, Inc. (USA)
  • Red Bee Media (UK)
  • TiVo Corporation (USA)
  • Spideo (France)
  • Taboola (USA)
  • ThinkAnalytics Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Internet Data Overload: Pressing Need for Content Discovery
  • Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
  • Content Discovery Engines and Recommendation Systems Revolutionize TV Viewing Experience
  • Increasing User Engagement: A Key Rationale for Using Content Discovery Engines
  • Mobile Video Fuels Growth of Mobile Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
  • Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets Enhances Need to Filter Content
  • TV Everywhere Services - Potential for Content Discovery Market
  • Spiraling Mobile Broadband Network and Information Overload Spur Adoption of Content Discovery Engines
  • Analysis of Content Consumption - Essential for Provision of Apt Content
  • Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Find Application in E-Commerce
  • VOD Market: Service Providers Opt for Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools to Boost Viewership & Fend Off Competition
  • Abundance of Video Content on Multiple Platforms
  • Big Data to Strengthen Accuracy of Content Recommendations
  • Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV
  • Social Recommendations Gain Widespread Adoption in Content Discovery Engines
  • Personalization: Defining Competitiveness in Content Discovery Engines Market
  • Recommender Systems in Financial Services Industry: A Potential Application
  • Recommendations: Going Beyond Accuracy
  • Internet Marketing: Rising Significance of Discovery Platforms
  • Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth
  • Hybrid Recommender System Gains Popularity
  • Data Mining Technology: Crucial to the Accuracy of Content Discovery Engines
  • Mobile Recommender Systems - A Key Innovation
  • AI Assists in Simplifying Content Discovery
  • Integration of Location Based Services into Content Discovery Engines Gathers Steam

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klwmu3

