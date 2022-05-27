DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
The "Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The multi-walled carbon nanotubes market is expected to grow from US$ 5,252.36 million in 2021 to US$ 10,748.27 million by 2028. It is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Multi-walled carbon nanotubes are the cylindrical, hollow allotropes of carbon with a high diameter to length ratio. These nanotubes have various properties, but high electrical conductivity is the most prominent.
Based on application, the multi-walled carbon nanotubes market is segmented into electrically conductive polymers, structural composites, concrete additives, batteries, research & development, and others. In 2020, the batteries segment dominated the market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period.
When incorporated into cathodes, multi-walled carbon nanotube materials, such as the ones from SouthWest NanoTechnologies (SWeNT) have significantly improved battery properties. The combination of MWCNTs reveals a high prospect in cycling stability, reversible capacity, and Coulombic efficiency, demonstrating the potential suitability of these nanotubes as anodes in lithium-ion batteries. Thus, the increased application of these nanotubes in batteries is driving the market.
Electrically conductive polymers has the second largest market share followed by research and development. Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) have a high electrical conductivity that offers various benefits. The insulating materials can gain significant conductivity even if relatively small amounts of MWCNTs are mixed with these materials. Conductive latex gloves for touchscreen use or antistatic conveyor rollers that can dissipate the static charge are a few of its applications
In 2020, North America dominated the global market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecasted period. There is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products in the US due to the rapidly growing innovations in technology coupled with increasing research and development activities.
Multi-walled carbon nanotubes are used in the electronics sector to improve the electrical and thermal conductivity of electronics and offer a long-life span and better durability compared to traditional electronic circuit materials. Thus, these factors are driving the market in North America.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes Market
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the multi-walled carbon nanotubes market due to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and restrictions on transportation and logistics. Disruptions in the supply chain also hampered the supply of MWCNTs. Following the state and regional guidelines, manufacturers had to implement extensive measures to protect the health and safety of their employees. Many of them temporarily closed their operations or restricted the production capacity in early 2020.
Furthermore, due to the shutdown of laboratories and production divisions, research activities were hampered. The combined consequences of the COVID-19-related economic slump and the decline in oil prices hindered the growth of small-scale and large-scale chemical manufacturers.
All these factors harmed the multi-walled carbon nanotubes market during the initial months of the pandemic. However, businesses started recovering in late 2020 as the governments of various countries eased the restrictions imposed earlier that year. Moreover, successful vaccination drives further eased the current scenario leading to a rise in business activities worldwide, which helped the market revive.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Expanding Applications of MWCNT
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
Market Restraints
- Health Hazards of MWCNT
Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for MWCNT across Healthcare & Electronics Sector
Future Trends
- Emerging Use of MWCNT in 3D-Printing
