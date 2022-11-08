DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
The "Multichannel Order Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Multichannel Order Management estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $735 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Multichannel Order Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$735 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$827.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
