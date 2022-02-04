DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Muscle Spasticity Market, by Drug Type, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
When muscles become stiff or contract, the condition is called as muscle spasticity. Muscle spasticity is seen in a variety of conditions such as spinal cord injury, brain injury, diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS). It occurs when the nerve impulses involved in controlling muscle movement are either damaged or interrupted. Muscle spasticity can cause a difficulty in talking, moving, or stretching.
Symptoms of muscle spasticity include increased muscle tone, involuntary movements, abnormal posture, pain or discomfort, bone and joint deformities, decreased ability to function, and others. Spasticity should be treated when it causes pain, interferes with daily activities or sleep, or leads to decreased ability to function. Treatment given is based on the patient's needs, preferences, and goals. The treatment includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, casting or bracing, and oral medications. Surgery may also be needed in certain cases. Oral medications are only used when the symptoms interfere with daily activities or sleep. Common medications include baclofen, dantrolene sodium, botulinum toxin, diazepam, and others.
Market Dynamics
The increasing launches of new drugs and regulatory approvals for muscle spasticity are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Merz Therapeutics, a business of the Merz Group and a leader in the field of neurotoxins, and Teijin Pharma Limited, the core company of the Teijin Group's healthcare business, jointly announced that Teijin Pharma was granted additional approval by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to market Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), a neurotoxin treatment for intramuscular injection in 50, 100 or 200 units for the treatment of lower limb spasticity.
Company Profiles
- Ipsen Pharma
- Allergan
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
- Merz Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Zydus Cadila
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global muscle spasticity market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global muscle spasticity market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global muscle spasticity market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global muscle spasticity market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Muscle Spasticity Market, By Drug Type:
- Baclofen
- Botulinum Toxin
- Diazepam
- Dantrolene Sodium
- Others
Global Muscle Spasticity Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Intramuscular
- Others
Global Muscle Spasticity Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Muscle Spasticity Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
