The "Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market (2022-2027) by Type, Technique, Application, End-user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 768.07 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1160.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.60%
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Creative Bioarray, Eurofins Scientific Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Genecopoeia, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Concerns Over Cell Culture Contamination
- Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
Restraints
- Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Activities and Investments
- Long Testing Time and Sensitivity of the Media Assay
Opportunities
- Increasing Efforts Towards Life Science Research
- Use of Cell Culture in Virology for Developing Countries
Challenges
- Requirement of High Laboratory Expertise
Market Segmentation
The Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Type, Technique, Application, End-user, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Assays, Kits, & Reagents, Instruments, and Services.
- By Technique, the market is classified into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Nucleic Acid, and Testing, Staining.
- By Application, the market is classified into Cell Line Testing, End-of-Production Cell Testing, and Virus Testing.
- By End-user, the market is classified into Academic & Research Institutes, Cell Banks & Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Eurofins Scientific Group
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Genecopoeia, Inc.
- InvivoGen
- Lonza Group
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Merck Group
- Minerva Biolabs GmbH
- Mycoplasma Experience Ltd.
- Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc.
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
- Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.
- ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
