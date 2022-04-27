DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
The "Global Natriuretic Peptide Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global natriuretic peptide market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of cardiac diseases, rise in awareness about healthcare and diagnostic technology, and sophisticated nature of test are the key factors driving the growth of the global natriuretic peptide market. However, lack of accuracy and lack of awareness are the major constraints to market growth.
The global natriuretic peptide market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the natriuretic peptide market is segmented into 0.1-1000 pg/ml, 0.31-20ng/Ml. Based on application, the natriuretic peptide market is segmented into medical care and other.
Geographically, the global natriuretic peptide market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.
Some of the companies operating in the global natriuretic peptide market include Raybiotech, Aviva Systems Biology, AssayPro, Biomatik, Novus Biologicals among others.
Market Segmentation
- Global Natriuretic Peptide Market Research and Analysis by Type
- Global Natriuretic Peptide Market Research and Analysis by Application
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global natriuretic peptide market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global natriuretic peptide market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global natriuretic peptide market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Natriuretic Peptide Market by Type
4.1.1. 0.1-1000 pg/Ml
4.1.2. 0.31-20 ng/Ml
4.2. Global Natriuretic Peptide Market by Application
4.2.1. Medical Care
4.2.2. Other
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Abbott Diagnostics
6.2. AssayPro
6.3. Aviva Systems Biology
6.4. Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.5. Biomatik
6.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.7. Novus Biologicals
6.8. Raybiotech
6.9. Roche Diagnostics
6.10. WebMD LLC
