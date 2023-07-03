DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2023--
The "Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for Natural Source Vitamin E reached US$1.1 billion in 2022, registering a YOY growth of 17% attributed to huge price increase in Tocopherols.
Dietary Supplements sector is the largest consumer of Natural Vitamin E worldwide and any upturns and downturns in the demand from Dietary Supplements will directly reflect in the overall Natural Vitamin E market.
Amid the pandemic induced upturn in the demand for supplements and fortified foods & beverages, the global Natural Vitamin E consumption has significantly increased during 2020-2021 period. Demand growth for supplements and fortified foods slowed down likewise significantly in 2022 as the threat by the pandemic continued to wane and the global economic conditions weakened.
Rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and tight supply of vegetable oil distillates has prompted Tocopherols producers to increase prices during the 2021-2022 period. As evident from the industry, vitamin E prices are expected to remain stable at 2022 levels during the forecast period (2022-2028) as the global supply chain conditions are improved and energy costs are coming down.
In light of high inflation and rising Tocopherols prices, consumers are likely to become increasingly price sensitive heading into the forecast period, and the global volume consumption of Natural Vitamin E is projected to progress at a moderate CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2025. As economic conditions are expected to back to normal after 2025, the global demand for Natural Vitamin E is projected to reach about 20K metric tons by 2028.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global Natural Source Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major end-use sectors
- The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product type and end-use sectors of Vitamin E by a major geographic region/country
- The market for Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols and Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols is analyzed by end-use applications individually for all major regions/countries
- Analysis of Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- In-depth analysis is covered for global Natural Vitamin E market with respect to rising prices and inflation while the study also takes the recent pandemic impact in to consideration
- Production capacity shares of all major Tocopherols and Tocotrienols producers are analyzed
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 43
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 223 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS
3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3.1 Global Vitamin E Production Capacities
3.2 Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Manufacturers
- Advanced Organic Materials S.A. (Argentina)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
- BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas Sl (Spain)
- COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (China)
- DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV) (Netherlands)
- Cargill, Inc (United States)
- ECA Healthcare Inc. (China)
- Fairchem Organics Limited (India)
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China)
- Fujian Fuerjin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Yuehong Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangxi Aturex Co Ltd (China)
- J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)
- Kensing, LLC. (United States)
- Vitae Naturals (Spain)
- Matrix Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation (Japan)
- Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)
- Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Shandong New Element Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.) (Spain)
- Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co Ltd (HSF) (China)
- Yichun Dahaigui Life Science Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
3.3 Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Manufacturers
- American River Nutrition, Inc. (United States)
- Beijing Gingko Group (China)
- ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) (Singapore)
- Musim Mas Group (Singapore)
- Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Pwani Oil Products Limited (Kenya)
- ORAH Nutrichem Exim Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Phytogaia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Sime Darby Oils Nutrition (Malaysia)
- SOP Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Supervitamins Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Vance Group Ltd. (Singapore)
4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Kensing Acquires Spain-based Natural Vitamin E Producer Vitae Naturals
- ORAH Nutrichem Introduces ORAH VIT E Tocotrienol based Natural Antioxidant
- Kensing Inks Distribution Deal with Azelis in the EMEA Region
- One Rock Capital Partners Acquires BASF's Kankakee, Illinois Natural Vitamin E Plant
- Antares Introduces Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Non-GMO Sunflower TPGS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. Major Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vitamin E
2. Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpc47m
