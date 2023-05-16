DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
The "Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Composition Type, Form, End-User, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market was valued at US$ 2 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be US$ 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 4 billion by 2028, owing to increasing consumer preference for low-calorie or zero-calorie food and beverage products coupled with a change in eating and drinking pattern to lead a healthy lifestyle.
Surging demand for less-calorie natural sugar substitutes to maintain calorie intake and decrease the risk of health problems related to sugar including diabetes, obesity, metabolic disorders, and others is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market.
The increasing focus of consumers on good health and wellness and the rising adoption of healthy and natural products that offer health benefits is likely to boost the demand for natural sugar substitutes among consumers.
The rising awareness regarding the negative health impact of sugar along with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and other health problems related to calorie imbalance is expected to boost the demand for natural sugar substitutes and is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market.
The Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market faces challenges due to the stringent regulations laid by the government on natural sugar substitute products' quality, packaging, and others.
The difficulty in adherence to international quality standards for natural sugar substitute products along with the fluctuating prices of raw materials of sugar substitutes may hinder the growth of the market.
COVID-19 negatively impacted the Natural Sugar Substitute Market due to the movement restrictions imposed during the lockdown which has disrupted the entire supply chain. The manufacturing process, import, and export of the products or raw materials, distribution process, and others were disrupted badly.
However, in the second phase, the demand for natural sugar substitutes increased due to the change in lifestyle and eating patterns and the increased focus of consumers on health and wellness along with the rising adoption of healthy or low-calorie products.
Competitive Landscape
The Natural Sugar Substitute Market is highly competitive with ~300 players that include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players having their niche in Natural Sugar Substitute.
Country-niche players comprise ~65% of the total number of competitors, while the regional players comprise the second highest of the total number of competitors. Some of the major players in the market include Tate &Lyle, Ingredion, Cargill Incorporated, ADM, JK Sucralose Inc., DuPont, Roquette, Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Real Stevia, and NutraSweet Natural among others.
The leading global Natural Sugar Substitute companies such as Tate &Lyle, Ingredion, and Cargill Incorporated are highly focused on gaining investment for the research and development of new Natural Sugar Substitute products and on the production of slaughter-free meat products.
Conclusion
The Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market is forecasted to continue moderate growth, primarily driven by the surging demand for low-calorie and less-sugar products among consumers coupled with the growing inclination towards healthy food to lead a healthy lifestyle.
Furthermore, an increased sedentary lifestyle along with the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and others is anticipated to propel the growth of the market even in the forecasted period. Though the market is highly competitive with ~300 participants, global players control the dominant market share.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Snapshot of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis of the Natural Sugar Substitute Market
- Market size and Segmentation of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market
- Historic Growth of the Overall Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Natural Sugar Substitute Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and Strategic Developments of Key Competitors
- COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market and by Segments
- Market Size of Application/End-User Segments with historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of the Natural Sugar Substitute Market in Major Regions
- Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Region
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Natural Sugar Substitute Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region
Major Companies Mentioned in the Report
- Tate & Lyle
- Ingredion
- Cargill, Incorporated
- ADM
- JK Sucralose Inc
- DuPont
- Roquette
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc
- Real Stevia
- NutraSweet Natural
- Sugar 2.0
- Fooditive
- Heylo
- SAGANA
- Xilinat
Scope of the Report
Time Period Captured in the Report
- Historical Period: 2017-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F
By Product Type
- Stevia
- Palm Sugar
- Coconut Sugar
- Honey
- Maple Syrup
- Monk Fruit Syrup
- Agave Fruit Syrup
- Lucuma Fruit Syrup
- Molasses
- Others
By Composition Type
- High-Intensity Sweeteners (HIS)
- Low- Intensity Sweeteners (LIS)
- High Fructose Syrup (HFS)
By Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Solid/Crystal
By End-User
- Food
- Beverages
- Table-Top (Direct Consumers)
- Nutrition and Health Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)
- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
