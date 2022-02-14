TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
Global Nephrology Solutions (GNS), a leading physician-owned, nephrology value-based care platform, announced participation in Medicare’s Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) options of the Kidney Care Choices model. This innovative program, launched January 1, 2022, puts the patient at the forefront by aligning with health providers to reduce costs and improve coordination of care for Medicare beneficiaries with late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD).
GNS, along with member nephrology practices, is participating in the CKCC value-based program. The company is beginning its value-based operations in four states—Arizona, California, Florida and Pennsylvania—that serve roughly 10,000 Medicare beneficiaries. This builds on the company’s solid foundation of care coordination and experience participating in similar Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) value-based care efforts.
Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, founding CEO of GNS said, “Value-based care is key to fulfilling our vision to fundamentally transform the delivery of renal care services. We’re both honored and excited to continue demonstrating how innovative payment models that empower patients to take an active role in their care and keep providers at the center of that care can lead to improved care outcomes.”
GNS is the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology platform that facilitates the seamless transition from fee-for-service to value-based care for its more than 425 healthcare providers across 12 states. Through its participation in value-based care initiatives like CKCC, GNS will help address the urgent need to improve detection and management of CKD; according to the National Kidney Foundation, CKD impacts an estimated 15 percent of the adult population in the United States.
“Too many patients suffer from underlying disease complications and multiple co-morbidities. By encouraging patient education, kidney transplantation and alternative care that delay the need for dialysis, CKCC is an opportunity for nephrologists to be rewarded for high-quality care and innovative treatments that solve for these concerns,” commented Gurdev Singh, M.D., CPHIMS, founder and COO of GNS.
Nephrologists on GNS’s value-based care delivery platform gain access to industry-leading resources, data and tools to deliver value-based care, improve outcomes and elevate the overall patient experience.
About Global Nephrology Solutions
GNS is one of the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology organizations, with more than 425 providers and 900+ employees, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 12 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant and at the center of patient-care delivery. The GNS value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world’s largest clinical chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Global Nephrology Solutions website at globalnephrologysolutions.com.
