The "Netherton syndrome market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Therapy, Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Netherton syndrome market is expected to reach US$ 74.31 million by 2027 from US$ 19.57 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2027.
The market is witnessing major growth due to the increasing awareness regarding Netherton syndrome and growing number of product introductions. Awareness campaigns are being considered to be helpful in means of enabling timely and accurate diagnosis as well as social and various medical organizations are working towards spreading awareness. Moreover, rising number of clinical trials and robust pipeline of products act as significant opportunities for the future growth of the market players.
However, the risk of adverse reactions associated with the Netherton syndrome treatment drugs restrains the growth of the market. Through which people will stop with awareness campaigns which will affect various organizations.
Globally the market is segmented on the basis of therapy. By therapy, market is segmented into keratolytic agents, oral and topical steroids and retinoid, topical calcineurin inhibitors, biological therapies, and radiation therapies. The biological therapy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Market growth for the biological therapy segment is assigned to the increasing adoption of biological therapy due to its beneficial treatment outcomes whereas the growth of keratolytic segment is attributed to the increased product launches and robust existing product pipeline.
COVID-19 recovery and resuming the healthcare improvement journey is at the forefront of 2021 healthcare trends in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries such as India, China, and Japan, as they are around the world. However, the APAC region's combination of industrialized and developing countries presents distinct issues, as healthcare access and basic infrastructure differ significantly between urban and rural populations and economic levels.
- In 2019, the keratolytic agents segment held the largest share of the global Netherton syndrome market.
- In May 2020, Azitra, Inc., a clinical-stage medical dermatology drug manufacturer, received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to ATR-12 from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.
- What are the driving factors for the Netherton syndrome market across the globe?
- Who are the major players in the Netherton syndrome market?
- What would be the Netherton Syndrome total market Size and market Size by therapies across the globe during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
