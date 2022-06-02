DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
The "Global NAC Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report"
The Global NAC market has not undergone immense changes, save some mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. This Radar profiles some of the key vendors in the industry. While some of them have a long history in the NAC market and having started with physical appliances are now approaching the more innovative products and services, some others are relatively new.
These companies were selected on the basis of their potential to grow and innovate and their response to request for information. Working aggressively to meet NAC challenges of clients, the selected vendors are investing in research and development and work very closely with their clients to ensure that their NAC requirements are met and are future proof.
NAC products and services allow enterprises to see and control the myriad endpoints that are trying to connect or are already connected to corporate networks. Pre-defined policies, and regular patching updates decline permissions to compromised and rogue devices protect networks.
In a business environment where Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources. This is further exacerbated by the growing number of unprotected connected devices, ports and networks, the gap between legacy infrastructure capabilities and demands made of it, and digital transformation efforts.
Some of the key growth opportunities in the NAC market are driven by the growing demand for ease of use and implementation. Similarly other opportunities have emerged as a result of the emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, workplaces and employee access. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenge, the NAC industry is poised for growth.
This research outlines:
- The growth environment in Global NAC market
- Global NAC market key vendors
- Global NAC market strategic insights
Companies profiled include:
- Aruba (HPE)
- Auconet
- Cisco
- Forescout
- Fortinet
- Genians
- Infoexpress
- Portnox
- OPSWAT
