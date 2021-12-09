DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
The "Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 19.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for cloud-based solutions, owing to remote working models being adopted by enterprises. The pandemic has also acted as a catalyst for the growth of data usage. Enterprises across various end-user industries, especially telecom companies across emerging nations, have witnessed a surge in data usage due to lockdowns imposed by the governments. In such times, organizations are seeking an established and secured data storage solution.
Key Highlights
- Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented and unpredictable state of emergency on various levels. In these times of crisis, data has been assisting enterprises with the better decision-making process. Having consistency is the only solution to ensure that the insights generated by analyses are useful and actionable.
- It is estimated that more than 80% of midmarket and enterprise organizations are using NAS for some tier of storage in exceeding capacity when compared to other storage types, such as DAS (Direct Attached Storage) and SAN (Storage Area Network). The major factors driving the market include - explosion in unstructured data, increasing the footprint of scale-out NAS in enterprise IT systems, and focus on network virtualization and software-defined NAS.
- The increasing adoption of NAS systems in enterprise environments is driving vendors toward creating customized NAS solutions for businesses aiming at NAS as a full-fledged data management solution.
- The integration of on-premise NAS with cloud storage is expected to gain traction in the future, facilitating total control over the data in the NAS and in backing up and archiving data in the cloud. Several vendors are involved in integrating the existing NAS system with the popular cloud storage services, like Amazon S3 especially, for storage provisioning.
- The ease of access, reasonably low cost, and high capacity are some of the significant features attracting the enterprise. It also provides a performance advantage over DAS in many cases, especially when multiple devices need to access storage. NAS may also be more effective than SAN for some workloads depending on network traffic factors and storage communication protocol preferences.
- The growing cloud adoption can hinder the studied market growth; however, the integration of on-premise NAS with cloud storage is expected to gain traction in the future, facilitating total control over the data in the NAS and in backing up and archiving data in the cloud.
- In July 2021, Taiwan -based network-attached storage (NAS) manufacturer QNAP announced that it had addressed a critical security vulnerability that could have enabled attackers to compromise its NAS devices' security. The improper access control vulnerability tracked as CVE -2021 - 28809 was found by the TXOne IoT/ICS Security Research Labs in HBS 3 Hybrid Backup Sync, which is QNAP's disaster recovery and data backup solution. The security issue was caused by buggy software that does not correctly restrict the attackers from gaining access to the system resources enabling them to escalate privileges, execute commands remotely, or read sensitive info without authorization.
Select Market Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud is Hindering the Growth of the Market
- North America to Hold Highest Share in the Market
Competitive Landscape
The network-attached storage market is highly fragmented. Earlier, the big players dominated the NAS market. However, the growing demand from enterprises for data storage is also attracting many new players into the market, making the market competitive. Recent developments include:
- March 2021 - HITACHI VSP 5000 was launched. It is the world's fastest NVME flash array. It has workload diversity that supports all workloads from mainframe to container. It comes with the right size capacity and service levels. It is implemented with mixed NVMe and SAS, which helps optimize performance and workload cost. Powerful virtualization adds capability to legacy systems. It is a fast and easy upgrade to NVMe and SCM over Fabrics (NVMe-oF).
- June 2021 - Dell EMC's Unity XT hybrid storage systems have the raw performance to ensure that controllers don't become the limiting factor, enabling users to scale as needed to keep pace with application IOPS, latency, and capacity growth and are designed for 5-9's availability. Unity XT hybrid array IO is accelerated with FAST Cache or SSD Read Cache to deliver the performance of flash with lower-priced MLC flash drives.
Companies Profiled
- ZyXEL Communications Corporation
- Thecus Technology Corporation
- Drobo Inc.
- Asustor Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Buffalo Technology Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company
- Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
- NetApp Inc.
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Netgear Inc.
- Seagate Technology PLC
- Synology Inc.
- QNAP Systems Inc.
