The "Global Network Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End-User Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 2,167 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,701 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.
The need for network performance monitoring tools is growing due to the increasing network complexity and security concerns. Network performance monitoring software improves IT operations by reducing the consequences of performance issues, processes, policy creation, and network operations and resolving network performance issues.
The expanding popularity of monitoring solutions, the widespread use of IoT and BYOD devices, and the growing demand for long-lasting network monitoring systems to fix downtime issues swiftly contribute to the market's growth. However, the availability of free network traffic tools is expected to hamper the growth of the target market.
Rising adoption by various enterprises is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
The Global Network Monitoring Market is segmented based on Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Demand for Continuous Monitoring Due to Increase in Network Complexities
- Growth in the Adoption of IoT and BYOD devices
Restraints
- Compatibility Concerns
Opportunities
- Increase of Small Business infrastructures
- Integrating AI into the Day-To-Day Operations of the Business
Challenges
- Availability of Alternatives
Companies Mentioned
