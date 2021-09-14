DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
The "Network Security Firewall Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The network security firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, 2021 - 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- SAP SE
- Cisco System Inc.
- Mobileum Inc
- ANAM Technologies
- Fortinet Inc.
- BICS SA
- Cellusys
- Amd Telecom Private Limited
- NetNumber Inc.
- Openmind Networks
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Watchguard Technology Inc.
- Checkpoint Software Technology Limited
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Key Market Trends
Solution Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
- The solution segment claimed majority of share in the global network security firewall market owing to the continuous development in security protocols of telecom service providers to detect and protect against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as fraud, user location tracking, and denial of service (DoS).
- The solutions segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of SMS firewall solutions by telecom organizations. SMS firewall solutions are used in network security firewall applications for the detection of malware over the operator's network.
- The growing number of diameter attacks in the telecom industry are also supporting the deployment of firewall solutions, thus, contributing to the growth of the network security firewall solutions market.
North America to Account for Largest Market Share
- North America accounted for the largest share of the network security firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as the region is a home to several leading network security providers.
- North America is anticipated to capture the largest share of the network security firewalls market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well, owing to rapid advancements in mobile security technologies in this region.The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its huge investments in data security owing to the significant rise in cyber-attacks.
- Over the past few years, a large number of cyberattacks targeted towards organizations in the North American region. This has led to a greater awareness for firewall solutions and their adoption among major companies across different sectors in this region, thus, contributing the market growth
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Implementation of Next-Generation Networking Technologies
4.2.2 Administrative Regulations Encouraging Network Security Application Firewall
4.2.3 Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 The Absence of Basic Network Firewall Restoration
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis?
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis?
4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Network Security Firewall Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Packet Filtering
5.2.2 State full Packet Inspection
5.2.3 Next Generation Firewall
5.2.4 Unified Threat Management
5.3 Deployment
5.3.1 On-Premises
5.3.2 Cloud
5.3.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
5.4 End-User
5.4.1 Telecommunication and IT
5.4.2 BFSI
5.4.3 Education
5.4.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
5.4.5 Manufacturing
5.4.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.4.7 Other End-Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkvkj8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005725/en/
