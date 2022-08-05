DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
The "Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. Neurovascular thrombectomy devices are used for the removal of a blood clot in the neurovascular vessels during an acute ischemic stroke. The two types of devices are stent retrievers and aspiration catheters. These devices can be used individually or in combination. While the clinical outcomes and revascularization rates is similar for both the device, used separately or in conjugation, the aspiration retriever is quicker and easier to operate and is therefore becoming more popular.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
- Currently marketed Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices and evolving competitive landscape
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
Scope This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.
Companies Mentioned
- Cerenovus
- Medtronic Plc
- Phenox GmbH
- MicroVention Inc
- Stryker Corp
- Imperative Care Inc
- Penumbra Inc
- Balt SAS
- Acandis GmbH & Co KG
GlobalData
