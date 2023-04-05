DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
The "Global Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Stent Retrievers and Aspiration Catheters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for neurovascular thrombus management was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, reaching $1.9 billion.
The complete report suite for the global neurovascular thrombus management market covers stent retrievers and aspiration catheters.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR THROMBUS MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS
One of the primary drivers of the global neurovascular thrombus management market is the continuous improvement of technology. The significant advancements in mechanical thrombus management devices have led to better clinical outcomes, which in turn is driving an increase in procedural growth. However, one of the main market limiters is the narrow time window for deploying mechanical thrombectomy treatment.
GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR THROMBUS MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for neurovascular thrombus management, there are three key market players - Medtronic, Stryker, and Penumbra. In 2022, Medtronic was the leader in the global neurovascular thrombus management market. The company competes with its SolitaireTMFlow Restoration Device.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Stent Retrievers Market
- Global Aspiration Catheter Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
Regions : North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Neurovascular thrombus Management Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market
- Stent Retriever Market
- Aspiration Catheter Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Penumbra
- Phenox
- Cerenovus
- Imperative Care
- MicroVention
- Rapid Medical
- Acandis
- Balt
- BTG
- Insera Therapeutics
- MIVI Neuroscience
