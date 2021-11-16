DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
The "Next Generation Business Data Visualization: Virtual Reality and Data as a Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data visualization is viewed by many as a modern equivalent of visual communication. A primary goal of data visualization is to communicate information clearly and efficiently to users via the statistical graphics, plots, information graphics, tables, and charts selected. Effective visualization helps users in analyzing and reasoning about data and evidence. Next generation visualization will entail a combination of advanced UI methods as well as new data models that involve data as a service.
This research provides an analysis of the virtual reality market including an assessment of the VR ecosystem and the role of value chain members, analysis of price metrics, VR devices, apps, and content. This research also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions, evaluation of emerging business models, and assessment of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. This research identifies key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities with associated forecasts from 2021 through 2026.
This research also evaluates the technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions for DaaS. This research assesses business opportunities for enterprise use of own data, others' data, and a combination of both. This research also analyzes opportunities for enterprises to monetize their own data through various third-party DaaS offerings. This research evaluates opportunities for DaaS in major industry verticals as well as the future outlook for emerging data monetization. Forecasts include global and regional projections by Sector, Data Collection, Source, and Structure from 2021 to 2026.
Select Research Findings:
- The global VR market as a whole will exceed $100B by 2026 with CAGR of 51.1%
- The United States VR market will reach $23.2B by 2026, driven largely by VR devices
- Gesture sensing devices for VR will reach $ 11.4B globally by 2026 with CAGR of 53.3%
- North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS
- IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data
- Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former
Key Topics Covered:
Virtual Reality Market by Devices, Hardware, Software, Services, Applications and Content
- Executive Summary
- Virtual Reality Market Segmentation
- Introduction
- Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis
- VR Company Analysis
- Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
- Conclusions and Recommendations
Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services
- Executive Summary
- Data as a Service Technologies
- Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases and Framework
- Data as a Service Market
- Data as a Service Strategies
- Data as a Service Applications
- Market Outlook and Future of DaaS
- Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
- Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 1010data
- 3D Systems Simbionix
- 3i Data Scraping
- Accenture PLC
- Actifio
- Acxiom Corporation
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Alteryx Ltd.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Apaleo Marketplace
- Appier.com
- AtScale Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- BARCO
- Bloomberg Finance L.P.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Clickfox
- Column Technologies
- comScore Inc.
- Continental
- Coriolis Technologies
- Corporate360
- Crunchbase, Inc.
- CTERA
- Cyberglove Systems
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp
- Datameer
- Datasift Inc.
- DataStax Inc
- Dawex Systems
- DC Frontiers Pte. Ltd.
- Dell EMC
- Demandbase (Whotoo)
- Denodo Technologies
- Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
- Dremio
- EMC Corporation
- EON Reality Inc.
- Equifax, Inc.
- ESRI, Inc.
- Experian plc
- Factiva
- Fico
- FirstRain, Inc.
- FOVE Inc.
- GE Predix
- getsix group
- Gigaspaces
- Google Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- HG Data Company
- Hitachi Data Systems
- Hoover's
- Hortonworks
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- IHS Inc
- Infochimps
- Infogix, Inc.,
- Informatica Corporation
- Information Builders Inc.
- Information Resources, Inc
- Infosys
- Integrated Device Technology Inc
- Intel Corporation
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
- Intuit
- Iota Foundation
- Ipedo
- IQM Corporation
- K2View
- KBC global
- Leap Motion Inc.
- LexisNexis Group
- LG Corporation
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Magic Leap
- MapR Technologies Inc
- MariaDB
- MasterCard Advisors
- Maxim Integrated
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mighty AI, Inc.
- Mindtree
- Mobilewalla
- Moody's Corporation
- Morningstar, Inc
- NextVR
- NGRAIN Corporation (mCloud)
- Niantic Inc.
- Nielsen Holdings Plc
- Nokia
- NVidia Corporation
- And Many More Companies!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbe7bk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005852/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/16/2021 08:07 AM/DISC: 11/16/2021 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005852/en