The "Global Night Vision Device Market (2021-2026) by Device, Technology, application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Night Vision Device Market is estimated to be USD 8.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.71 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.70%.
The growing quality of the devices among nature enthusiasts and life researchers may propel the demand. Moreover, the affordable value and technical practicability of providing troopers with sight devices capable of manufacturing color pictures square measure expected to drive the market growth. Law Enforcement authorities use night eyeglasses to conduct activity and confirm the mission readiness of the defense personnel. The rise in terrorist attacks, political tension over boundaries, and security safety light-emitting diode huge demand for NVDs across the military and defense business.
Technological innovations like enhancements within the parts employed insight devices contribute to nighttime vision device market development. Stringent government norms on market competition's product usage intensity represent an utmost challenge for key players. Prices for producing night vision products have limited the assembly capability, and thus these devices square measure created on the market solely to the military forces.
Drone enabled with night vision cameras on people who don't seem to be wearing masks in public places and not maintaining social distancing. Some factors that restrain the market are high manufacturing costs such as night vision optics and expensive third-generation technology. The high costs of NVDs include night vision devices is limiting their uptake. Therefore, devices are used only for military purposes. Some makers are compelled to stay the costs square measure as a result of bound political problems. These may cut down the adoption of NVDs like eyeglasses and scopes within the market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Night Vision Device Market is segmented further based on Device, Technology, application and Geography.
- By Device Type, the market is classified as night vision camera, night vision goggles, night vision scope and night glasses.
- By Technology Type, the market is classified as thermal Imaging, Image intensifier and Infrared illumination.
- By Application, the market is classified as Military, Surveillance, Security, Hunting, Navigation, Hidden objects detection, Paranormal research, Others.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reasonable Cost and Technical Feasibility
- Demand Among Nature Enthusiast and Wildlife Researchers
- Law Enforcement Authorities Use Night Goggles
- Rising Military and Defense Expenditure
Restraints
- Stringent Norms and Regulation
- Significant Costs of Manufacturing and Limit the Production
- High Cost Associated with Night Vision Device
Opportunities
- Technological Innovation in the Components
- Adoption of Advanced NVDS to Create Growth Opportunities
Challenges
- High Cost of NVDS
- Manufacturers are Compelled to Keep Prices High
