The "Global Non-invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%
A non-invasive cancer diagnosis is a method of detecting cancer conditions with just a small incision in the body. Rising chronic cancers with growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics are driving the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market across the globe. According to WHO, around 10 million deaths occurred due to cancer in 2020.
The most common new cases of cancer in 2020 include breast cancer (2.26 million), lung cancer (2.21 million), colon and rectum cancer (1.93 million), prostate cancer (1.41 million), stomach cancer (1.09 million), and others. This significant number of cancer cases has shifted the global attention towards the adoption of early detection and diagnosis techniques for cancer.
Additionally, the growing awareness programs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and initiatives by government and healthcare organizations are boosting the market growth across the globe. Cancer Research UK, the Department of Health, NHS England, and Public Health England in collaboration has launched National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) in 2007.
The initiative aims to raise cancer awareness among the public and medical professionals, as well as to encourage early detection. A growing number of such initiatives are raising awareness of cancer diagnosis and treatment among global patients. However, the high cost of treatment and stringent regulatory guidelines are the factors that are hindering the growth of the non-invasive cancer diagnosis market during the forecast period.
Segmental Outlook
Due to the rapid rise in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe, breast cancer accounted for one of the largest shares of the non-invasive cancer diagnostic market in 2020. Based on the techniques, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry,
Breast Cancer Segment projected to hold the significant share in the global non-invasive cancer diagnosis Market
Among the techniques for the non-invasive cancer diagnosis market, the breast cancer segment held the highest share in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast cancer across the globe is driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2020, there were around 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer, and 685,000 have died across the globe.
Regional Outlooks
North America has been predicted to dominate the global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market due to well-established health infrastructure, development in technology, support from the government, and the high prevalence of these cancer cases among people.
Asia-Pacific is projected to have a considerable growth in the global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis market
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold a considerable growth in the global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market. The increasing prevalence of cancer patients and rising awareness about minimal invasive equipment for diagnosis are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Players Outlook
The key players of the non-invasive cancer diagnosis market include A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., BioVie Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, LungLife AI, Inc., Novartis AG, GE Healthcare, AVIVA Biosciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and others.
The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- A&G Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure
- Admera Health
- AVIVA Systems Biology Corp.
- BioVie Inc.
- Datar Care Genetics
- Exosomics S.P.A
- Flatiron Health, Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- IV Diagnostics, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- LungLife AI, Inc. (Cynvenio Biosystems)
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novcure GmbH
- Novigenix SA
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Quanterix Corp.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Affymetrix Inc.)
