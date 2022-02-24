DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022--

The "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1180.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1783.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.

The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on expansion and launches of innovative products in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market

  • Launch of New Technologically Advanced Products
  • Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices
  • Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring
  • Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men
  • Growing Focus Towards Physical Appearance

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the size of the non-surgical skin tightening market?
  • What are the latest trends in the global non-surgical skin tightening market?
  • Who are the key players in the non-surgical skin tightening industry?
  • Which region has the highest share in the non-surgical skin tightening market?
  • What are the segments covered in the non-surgical skin tightening market?

The non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented on the basis of

  • Product
  • Age Group
  • Gender
  • End-User
  • Geography

Market segmentation by Product

  • Laser-Based Devices
  • Ultrasound Devices
  • Radiofrequency Devices
  • Others

Market segmentation by Age Group

  • < 35
  • 35-65
  • > 65

Market segmentation by Gender

  • Female
  • Male

Market segmentation by End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Dermatology Clinics
  • Beauty Clinics

Key Vendors

  • Sisram Medical
  • Bausch Health Companies
  • Cutera
  • Cynosure
  • El.en
  • Fotona d.d
  • Merz Pharma
  • Lumenis

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Venus Concept Canada
  • Meyer-Haake
  • Aesthetics Biomedical
  • Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh
  • BISON MEDICAL
  • BTL Aesthetics
  • ENDYMED
  • F Care Systems
  • Lutronic
  • Lynton Lasers
  • Sciton
  • ThermiGen
  • Brera Medical Technologies Srl
  • GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
  • Cartessa Aesthetics

