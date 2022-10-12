DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
The "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report titled the Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Nuclear medicine equipment utilizes radioactive substances, which are introduced into the body either intravenously or orally in small quantities, to diagnose and treat various diseases. This equipment provides images by capturing the radiation from these radioactive medicines.
This technique is used for the early diagnosis of a disease, as it tracks the molecular activities within the body. In addition, it is used to examine the immediate response to therapeutic interventions.
The key factors that drives the growth of the market are an increase in the prevalence of cancer, heart-related diseases, and neurological disorders has increased the importance of early disease diagnosis, which is expected to positively impact the market growth.
The growth of the nuclear medicine equipment market is driven by the availability of high-quality equipment, rise in the adoption of nuclear medicine equipment, and the emergence of innovative & advanced equipment.
However, high cost of this equipment and their short half-life, high hospital expense, and high cost related to diagnostic imaging services hinder the market growth. In addition, the key players in the industry have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their market foothold.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nuclear medicine equipment market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing nuclear medicine equipment market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nuclear medicine equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
By Application
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Academic and Research Institutes
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Siemens Healthineers
- Fujifilm Holdings
- Canon Inc
- Digirad Corporation
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- SurgicEye GmbH
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- bozlu holding
- Nuerosoft Medical Systems
