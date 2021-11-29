DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "Nuclear Medicine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global nuclear medicine market to grow with a CAGR of 9.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global nuclear medicine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on nuclear medicine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on nuclear medicine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nuclear medicine market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nuclear medicine market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The rising incidence of cancer
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
2) Restraints
- The limited number of trained medical personnel
3) Opportunities
- The use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications
Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare
- Mallinckrodt plc.
- General Electric Co. (healthcare division)
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
- IBA Group
- Nordion, Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Nuclear Medicine Market Highlights
2.2. Nuclear Medicine Market Projection
2.3. Nuclear Medicine Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Nuclear Medicine Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Nuclear Medicine Market
4. Nuclear Medicine Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Product
5.1. Diagnostic Products
5.1.1. SPECT
5.1.2. PET
5.2. Therapeutic Products
5.2.1. Alpha Emitters
5.2.2. Beta Emitters
5.2.3. Brachytherapy
6. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Application
6.1. Cardiology
6.2. Neurology
6.3. Oncology
6.4. Thyroid
6.5. Lymphoma
6.6. Others
7. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Product
7.1.2. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. RoW
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market
8.2. Companies Profiles
