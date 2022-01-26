DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
The "Nucleic Acid Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nucleic acid testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Nucleic acid testing (NAT) refers to a molecular technique for screening viruses, bacteria or pathogenic nucleic acid in the blood, tissue or urine of the patient. It is conducted for forensic testing and to diagnose transfusion-transmitted infections, genetic diseases and cancer. It involves sample pooling through nucleic acid (NA) extraction, target NA amplification and target amplicon NA detection.
The testing involves kits and consumables for performing polymerase chain reaction (PCR), strand displacement amplification (SDA), ligase chain reaction (LCR), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and NA sequence-based amplification (NASBA) processes. NAT is also used for the identification of diseases with no visible symptoms and resolving false reactive interpretations.
The increasing prevalence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic systems is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has also enhanced the demand for NAT solutions to detect the antigens.
NAT is widely used for the effective management of communicable diseases and accurate identification of the infecting agent. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of novel biological diagnostic techniques, including signal and probe amplification systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These innovative techniques aid in the early detection of the disease and minimizing the infectious period of the virus. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global nucleic acid testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nucleic acid testing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global nucleic acid testing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton
- Dickinson
- Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Siemens Healthcare
- Tecan Group AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Instruments
- Reagents and Consumables
Breakup by Technology:
- TMA- Transcription-mediated Amplification
- PCR- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- LCR- Ligase Chain Reaction
- SDA- Strand Displacement Amplification
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pathology Laboratories
- Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
