The "Nutraceuticals Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nutraceuticals Market is projected to reach USD 413.81 billion by 2027 from USD 242.75 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 9.29% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Nutraceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 85,526.29 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 92,713.28 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% to reach USD 143,668.30 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 71,906.70 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 79,191.76 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% to reach USD 124,608.29 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Nutraceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 85,318.74 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 93,209.71 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% to reach USD 145,536.57 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on nutraceuticals identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the nutraceuticals to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Functional Ingredient:
- Carotenoids
- Dietary Fibers
- Fatty Acids
- Minerals
- Prebiotics & Probiotics
- Vitamins
Product:
- Dietary Supplements
- Functional Beverages
- Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverage
- Energy Drink
- Fortified Juice
- Sports Drink
- Functional Foods
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Cereal
- Dairy
- Snack
Health Benefits:
- Bone Health
- Cognitive Health
- Gut Health
- Heart Health
- Immunity
- Nutrition
- Weigh Management
Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods A.m.b.A
- Associated British Foods PLC
- BASF SE
- Cargill Incorporated
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group PLC
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4io4g
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005376/en/
