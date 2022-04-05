DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
The "Ocular Surgery Market, by Procedure Type, by Device Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ocular surgery or eye surgery is performed on the eye or its adnexa, typically by an ophthalmologist. Ocular surgery can be used to treat different types of eyes problems such as cataracts, retinal tears, detached retinas, diabetic retinopathy, refractive error, glaucoma, acute macular degeneration (AMD), and others.
Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed ocular surgery. Cataract surgery, also called lens replacement surgery, involves the removal of the natural lens of the human eye which has developed a cataract, and replacement with an artificial lens. A cataract is a cloudy area in the lens of the human eye which causes blurry vision. Some factors that increase the risk of cataracts include increasing age, diabetes, obesity, previous eye injury or inflammation, high blood pressure, excessive exposure to sunlight, prolonged use of corticosteroid medications, and others.
The increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and others, rising technological advancements in ocular surgery, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global ocular surgery market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ocular surgery market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global ocular surgery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global ocular surgery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ocular surgery market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Procedure Type:
- Cataract Surgery
- Glaucoma Surgery
- Vitrectomy Surgery
- Refractive Error Surgery
Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Device Type:
- Cataract Surgery Devices
- IOL (Intraocular Lenses)
- OVD (Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices)
- Phacoemulsification Devices
- Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- GDD (Glaucoma Drainage Device)
- Implants and Stents
- Lasers and Systems
- Vitrectomy Surgery Devices
- Vitrectomy Packs
- Vitrectomy Machines
- Refractive Error Surgery Devices
- Exciplex lasers
- YAG (yttrium aluminum garnet) Lasers
- Microkeratomes
- Femtosecond Lasers
Global Ocular Surgery Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmic clinics
- Others (Academic and Research Institutions, among others)
Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Vision Care
- Alcon
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Meditec Medical Ltd
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Ellex
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
- Topcon Corporation
- D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.
- Lumenis Be Ltd.
- Glaukos Corporation
- Aaren Scientific Inc.
- HOYA Corporation
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions
- Avedro
- LENSAR, Inc.
- iVIS Technologies
