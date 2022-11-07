DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
The "Offline Navigation System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global offline navigation system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.
The report predicts the global offline navigation system market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on offline navigation system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on offline navigation system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global offline navigation system market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global offline navigation system market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing use offline navigation system in defense applications
- Rising investments in R&D of new technologies
Restraints
- Limited awareness of offline navigation system in lower income developing countries
Opportunities
- Emergence of new technologies such as AI
Segments Covered
The global offline navigation system market is segmented on the basis of applications, and end users.
The Global Offline Navigation System Market by Applications
- Vehicles
- Devices
- Others
The Global Offline Navigation System Market by End Users
- Consumer Goods
- Military
- Logistics and Transportation
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include:
- Sygic
- Alphabet, Inc.
- Avenza Systems Inc.
- Topo GPS
- OsmAnd BV.
- Collins Aerospace
- TRX Systems, Inc.
- Maps.me (Cyprus) Limited
- HERE WeGo
- Trimble Maps, Inc.
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the offline navigation system market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the offline navigation system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global offline navigation system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
