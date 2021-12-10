DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oncology biosimilars market is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to reach $8.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28%.
Major players in the oncology biosimilars market are Biocoin, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH and BIOCAD.
The oncology biosimilars market consists of sales of medicine and drug related products for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals which are manufactured using cell lines and are exclusive to the manufacturer. The manufacturing of these cell line processes is a complex and time-consuming process.
The oncology biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented by drug type into monoclonal antibody, immunomodulators, hematopoietic agents, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). It is also segmented by cancer type into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, blood cancer, neutropenia cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, others and by distribution type into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.
The lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialist limits the growth of the oncology biosimilars market. Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of detailed awareness on the biosimilars amongst the prescribers reduces the prescriptions of biosimilars affecting the biosimilar market. Thus, the lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists restricts the growth of the oncology biosimilars market.
The expiration of patent of biologics used for the treatment of cancer is driving the production of new oncology biosimilars. Biologics can be patented for a limited period and the expiration of patents for biologics allows the development of new biosimilars. Biologics are targeted drugs synthesized from living organisms which induces the immune system to attack cancer cells. Biosimilars are similar to biologics but are not identical and offers the same effectiveness as biologics at a reduced cost.
According to the Center for Biosimilars, patents on nearly 20 oncology biologics will expire by 2023, leading to the development of new biosimilars in cancer care. The increased number of patent expiry is expected to boost the demand for the production of new oncology biosimilars, thus, driving the market growth for oncology biosimilars.
The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to produce new oncology biosimilars. The companies are exploiting growth potential of rising biosimilar market by investing in their research and development (R&D) processes to support the research and production process of new biosimilars.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Oncology Biosimilars Market Characteristics
3. Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oncology Biosimilars
5. Oncology Biosimilars Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Oncology Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Oncology Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Oncology Biosimilars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Immunomodulators
- Hematopoietic Agents
- Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
6.2. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Neutropenia Cancer
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Others
6.3. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Distribution Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
7. Oncology Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
