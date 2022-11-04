DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Oncology Information System Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Drivers
The increase in the prevalence of cancer is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global oncology information system market growth over the forecast period. The oncology information system offers various advantages, including recording data, that will positively influence the market growth. Also, the OIS helps in the management of treatment schedules, plan, and delivery will significantly drive the global oncology information system market growth.
The oncology information system also facilitates information exchange between the radiation therapy departments & healthcare enterprise which helps a healthy treatment by providing complete info about the radiation therapy & treatment results will propel the global oncology information system market growth. Moreover, the increase in adoption of artificial intelligence will create growth opportunities for the key operating players in the market in near future.
Market Restraints
The high cost of cancer treatment is act as a market restraint which expected to hamper the global oncology information system market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals may limit the market growth.
Market Taxonomy
By Product & Services
- Software
- Patient Information System
- Treatment Planning System
- Service
- Consulting/Optimization Service
- Maintenance Service
- Implementation Service
By Application
- Surgical Oncology
- Medical Oncology
- Radiation Oncology
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Oncology Information System Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Oncology Information System Market Outlook
5 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Products & Services
6 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Application
7 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Region
8 North America Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
9 Europe Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
10 Asia Pacific Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
11 Latin America Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
12 Middle East Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
13 Competitive Analysis
14 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Cerner Corporation
- BMSI Partners Inc.
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Accuray Incorporated
- Flatiron Health Inc.
- McKesson Corporation
- CureMD Corporation
- Elekta AB
- Varian Medical Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s74lp
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005499/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/04/2022 11:56 AM/DISC: 11/04/2022 11:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005499/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.