DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--

The "Global Oncology Information System Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of cancer is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global oncology information system market growth over the forecast period. The oncology information system offers various advantages, including recording data, that will positively influence the market growth. Also, the OIS helps in the management of treatment schedules, plan, and delivery will significantly drive the global oncology information system market growth.

The oncology information system also facilitates information exchange between the radiation therapy departments & healthcare enterprise which helps a healthy treatment by providing complete info about the radiation therapy & treatment results will propel the global oncology information system market growth. Moreover, the increase in adoption of artificial intelligence will create growth opportunities for the key operating players in the market in near future.

Market Restraints

The high cost of cancer treatment is act as a market restraint which expected to hamper the global oncology information system market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals may limit the market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Product & Services

  • Software
  • Patient Information System
  • Treatment Planning System
  • Service
  • Consulting/Optimization Service
  • Maintenance Service
  • Implementation Service

By Application

  • Surgical Oncology
  • Medical Oncology
  • Radiation Oncology

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Oncology Information System Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?
  • What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Oncology Information System Market Outlook

5 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Products & Services

6 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Application

7 Global Oncology Information System Market, By Region

8 North America Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9 Europe Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10 Asia Pacific Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11 Latin America Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12 Middle East Oncology Information System Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Cerner Corporation
  • BMSI Partners Inc.
  • RaySearch Laboratories AB
  • Accuray Incorporated
  • Flatiron Health Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • CureMD Corporation
  • Elekta AB
  • Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s74lp

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005499/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 11/04/2022 11:56 AM/DISC: 11/04/2022 11:56 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005499/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you