The "Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in Oncology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Oncology partnering agreement structure
- Oncology partnering contract documents
- Top Oncology deals by value
- Most active Oncology dealmakers
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2015 including financial terms where available including over 4,700 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Report Scope
Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials includes:
- Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
- Analysis of oncology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 4,700 oncology deal records
- The leading oncology deals by value since 2015
The report includes deals for the following indications: Oral mucositis, Cancer pain, Bone, Neuropathic, Muscular, Lymphoedema, Alopecia, Cachexia, Ulcers, Dysphagia, Tiredness, Weight loss, Nausea, Vomiting, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Adenocarcinoma, Basal cell carcinoma, Bile duct cancer, Bladder cancer, Bone cancer, Brain cancer, Breast cancer, Cervical cancer, Colorectal cancer, Endometrial, Esophageal cancer, Gastric cancer, Head and neck cancer, Kaposi's sarcoma, Kidney cancer, Leukemia, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Acute myelogenous leukemia, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Chronic myelogenous leukemia, Liver cancer, Lung cancer, Small cell lung cancer, Non small cell lung cancer, Lymphoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, Non Hodgkin's lymphoma, Melanoma, Mesothelioma, Metastases, Bone metastases, Multiple myeloma, Neuroblastoma, Non-melanoma skin cancer, Ovarian cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Prostate cancer, Renal cell carcinoma, Sarcoma, Solid tumors, Testicular cancer, Thyroid cancer, plus other oncology indications.
In Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 4,700 oncology deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
