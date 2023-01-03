DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
The "Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online tutoring market is poised to grow by $196.35 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period. The report on the online tutoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education, strong global demand for test preparation, and increasing focus on language learning.
The online tutoring market is segmented as below:
- Courses Outlook
- STEM
- Language courses
- Other courses
- Platform Outlook
- Desktop tutoring
- Mobile tutoring
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the apps and wearables for online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of online microlearning and standardization of tests will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the online tutoring market covers the following areas:
- Online tutoring market sizing
- Online tutoring market forecast
- Online tutoring market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutoring market vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Courses
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- ArborBridge LLC
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- Club Z Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Fleet Education Services Ltd.
- Growing Stars Inc.
- iTutorGroup Ltd.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- My Tutorweb Ltd.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL
- Pearson Plc
- Preply Inc
- Stride Inc.
- Sylvan Learning LLC
- TAL Education Group
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
