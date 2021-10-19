DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
The "Global Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Specialty Surgery Tables, Radiolucent Operating Tables, Pediatric Operating Tables); Technology; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The operating tables market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.
The hospital industry across the world is growing at a rapid pace. Although the average hospital stays for a single patient has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days in the last couple of decades, the total number of hospital admissions has increased in the last 5-6 years. Moreover, according to the American Hospital Association, the total number of all hospitals in the US in 2019 was 6,090.
According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, India and Cuba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine. Furthermore, a de-merger between Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals Enterprises has been carried out to raise US$ 602.41 million, which can be further invested to expand hospital infrastructure in Manipal Hospital Enterprise. The operating tables industry in India is booming owing to a few factors such as rising government and private sector investments, increasing geriatric population, and surging hospital count.
Hospitals are known to amplify the effectiveness and quality of healthcare. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that hospitals are an essential part of health system development. This has drawn the attention of Health Ministries in multiple countries to focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and establish a hospital and clinical facilities in rural and urban areas. For instance, in November 2017, Japan's Health Ministry made free access to healthcare centers available in the country through the establishment of new hospitals. Thus, the rising number of hospitals and clinics across the world boosts the growth of the operating tables market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
Restraints
- High costs of technologically advanced operating tables
Opportunities
- Growth of Medical Tourism
Future Trends
- Significant shift towards powered surgical tables
