The "Global Operation Support System (OSS & BSS) Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Type, Deployment, Organization size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Operation Support System (OSS & BSS) Market is estimated to be USD 53.79 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 102.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.68%.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture, Amdocs, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Comarch, Computer is, Creospan, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, etc.
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.
Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Operation Support System (OSS & BSS) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.
The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Operation Support System (OSS & BSS) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Scope of the Report
- By Offerings, the market is classified into Software and Services.
- By Type, the market is classified into Network Planning And Design, Service Delivery, Service Fulfillment, Service Assurance, Billing and Revenue Management, Network Performance Management, Customer and Product Management, and Others.
- By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.
- By Organization size, the market is classified into Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- By Industry Vertical, the market is classified into IT and Telecom, BSFI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, and Others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Cloud base OSS/BSS and Increasing Investments
- Growing need for Lower Operational Expenses and Enhanced Customer Experiences
Restraints
- Difficulty in Integration of Future OSS/BSS into Existing
Opportunities
- Growing Complexities in Communication Network Ecosystem
- Rise in Adoption of Next-Generation Operations Support Systems (NGOSS) to Improve Traditional OSS
Challenges
- Longer Processing Cycles and Security Concerns
Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Amdocs
- Capgemini
- Cisco Systems
- Comarch
- Computeris
- Creospan
- Ericsson
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- Infovista
- Mycom
- Net Cracker
- Nokia
- Samsung Electronics
- Siemens
- Subex
- Sunvizion
- Xoriant
