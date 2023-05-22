DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
The "Ophthalmoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Direct, Indirect), By Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Repair, Glaucoma), By End-use (Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ophthalmoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 408.7 million by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
The increasing technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, the growing prevalence of eye disorders, and increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, are the key factors driving the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market.
Portable ophthalmoscopes are handheld devices used to examine the eye's interior including the retina, optic disc, and blood vessels. The growing demand for portable ophthalmoscopes is increasing due to their ease of use and convenience. They are typically used by optometrists, eye doctors, and other medical professionals.
Additionally, advancement in technology is also a primary factor contributing to the demand for ophthalmoscopes. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being incorporated into ophthalmoscopes, allowing for the automatic detection and diagnosis of eye diseases. AI-powered ophthalmoscopes can analyze images of the retina and optic nerve, identifying patterns and anomalies that may be indicative of eye diseases.
More than 2.9 million Americans aged 40 and older have low vision. Nearly 4.2 million Americans aged 40 and older are visually impaired. Approximately 8% of men and 0.5% of women with Northern European ancestry have the most common form of color blindness that makes it hard to see red or green. Such a rise in the incidence of eye disorders across the globe is anticipated to propel market growth.
The key players are involved in strategies, such as entering into product launches, collaborations & agreements, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand its geographical presence.
For instance, in August 2022, Swaraashi Netralya announced the launch ophthalmic devices including ophthalmoscope to identify eye concerns among adults as well as children's. The Mirante SLO/OCT, a scanning laser ophthalmoscope used to capture high-quality color images was launched in India.
Ophthalmoscopes Market Report Highlights
- Direct ophthalmoscopes accounted for the largest market share in 2022 owing to rising usage for examining the optic disc, retina, and other structures at the back of the eye
- Based on application, glaucoma accounted for the largest market share of 31.8% in 2022 and is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. and across the globe
- Ophthalmic clinics are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period
- North America accounted for the largest share of 32.3% in 2022 owing to the growing prevalence of eye diseases & disorders and rising advancement
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Ophthalmoscopes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Growing incidence of eye diseases
3.2.1.2. Increasing technological advancements & government initiatives
3.2.1.3. Increasing awareness about eye health
3.2.1.4. Growing geriatric population
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. Limited availability & technological limitations
3.2.2.2. High cost of ophthalmoscopes
3.3. Dental Regeneration: Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Ophthalmoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Profiles
