The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Technology; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market size is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Some of the important drivers driving the global demand are the growing use of the market in dentistry, cardiovascular medicine, ophthalmology, and other fields. The industry demand will be accelerated by the growing popularity of sophisticated imaging techniques in diagnostic health institutions.
Furthermore, the rising frequency of eye illnesses, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, among others, has boosted device use in healthcare facilities and imaging institutes. As the number of instances of these conditions rises, industry participants are turning to sophisticated technology to build enhanced imaging equipment.
Regionally, the North American province dominates the global market, and is projected to continue during the projected timeline, due to the presence of major producers in the region, increased R&D activities, and growing preference for OCT among the general public.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- The rise in the number of cancer patients
- Emerging advanced innovation
Restraints and Challenges
- High cost
The publisher has segmented the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market report on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:
Optical Coherence Tomography, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Billion, 2018-2030)
- TDOCT
- FD-OCT
- Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography
Optical Coherence Tomography, Type Outlook (Revenue-USD Billion, 2018-2030)
- Catheter-based OCT Devices
- Doppler OCT Devices
- Handheld OCT Devices
- Tabletop OCT Devices
Optical Coherence Tomography, Application Outlook (Revenue-USD Billion, 2018-2030)
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Others
Optical Coherence Tomography, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Billion, 2018-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agfa Healthcare
- Alcon
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- Imalux Corporation
- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V
- Michelson Diagnostics
- NIDEK Co. Ltd
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- Novacam Technologies Inc
- OPTOPOL Technology S.A
- Optovue
- Terumo Corporation
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
