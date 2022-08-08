DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--
The "Optical Disorders Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global optical disorders drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global optical disorders drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 6% around the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on optical disorders drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on optical disorders drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global optical disorders drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is expected to drive market growth
2) Restraints
- Owing to the side effects of the optical disorders oral drugs are expected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years
3) Opportunities
- The increasing number of patients provides opportunities for the major market player to grow its market
Segment Covered
- The global optical disorders drugs market is segmented on the basis of prescription type, indication, and distribution channel.
The Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
- Over-the-counter Drugs
The Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
- Age-related Macular Degeneration
- Glaucoma
- Keratitis
- Others
The Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Optical Disorders Drugs Market Highlights
2.2. Optical Disorders Drugs Market Projection
2.3. Optical Disorders Drugs Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Optical Disorders Drugs Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Prescription Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Indication
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Optical Disorders Drugs Market
4. Optical Disorders Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
5.1. Over-the-counter Drugs
6. Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
6.1. Age-related Macular Degeneration
6.2. Glaucoma
6.3. Keratitis
6.4. Others
7. Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8. Global Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
8.1.2. North America Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
8.1.3. North America Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
8.1.4. North America Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
8.2.2. Europe Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
8.2.3. Europe Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
8.2.4. Europe Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Prescription Type
8.4.2. RoW Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Indication
8.4.3. RoW Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
8.4.4. RoW Optical Disorders Drugs Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis AG
- Roche Holding AG
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
