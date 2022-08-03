DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
The Global Optical Genome Mapping Market stood at USD101.11 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period.
The Global Optical Genome Mapping Market stood at USD101.11 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period. Optical genome mapping represents an emerging technology that utilizes labeled and high molecular weight DNA that is subsequently electrophoresed to nanochannels and linearized for imaging.
Optical mapping has been commonly used to enhance de novo plant genome assemblies, with more genomes in the pipeline, such as rice, maize, Medicago, Amborella, tomato, and wheat. Optical genome mapping provides long-range genomic information and makes it convenient to spot significant structural differences. Optical mapping can assess long single DNA molecules that complement short-read sequencing. This technology assists in eliminating and finding out the cause of several genetic disorders in the plants and getting information about the root cause of those genetic disorders.
The modifying lifestyle, along with the accumulation of harmful mutations, escalates the cases of genetic disorders, which drives the market growth. The rising awareness among the population related to prenatal testing has elevated the demand for techniques such as optical genome mapping. Optical genome mapping assists in identifying repeat sections of the genome and all varieties of structural variants, thereby having the edge over the existing sequencing technologies. All these factors aid in market growth.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Optical Genome Mapping Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product:
- Consumables
- Instruments
Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Application:
- Genome Assembly
- Structural Variation Detection
- Microbial Strain Typing
- Haplotype Phasing
- Others
Optical Genome Mapping Market, By End-User:
- Research & Academic Institutions
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Clinical Laboratories
- Others
Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Genome Mapping Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
7. North America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
8. Europe Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
10. South America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Bionano Genomics, Inc.
- Nabsys Inc
- Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd
- France Genomique
- Praxis Genomics LLC
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- OpGen, Inc
