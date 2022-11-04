DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Oropharyngeal Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oropharyngeal cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market are anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Radiation can be used instead of surgery as the main treatment for some people. This is most often done for people who can't have surgery because of other medical problems.
Most patients with stage I or II oral cavity cancers do well when treated with surgery and/or radiation therapy. Moreover, treatments such as radiation can also be used to help relieve symptoms of cancer or to help prevent new problems. However, the High costs of oropharyngeal cancer treatment along with low awareness of this cancer act as major restraints for the market growth.
The global oropharyngeal cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market are segmented based on the diagnostic type, treatment type, and end-users. Based on the diagnostic type, the market is segmented into endoscopy, biopsy, imaging, MRI scan, CT scan, and PET-CT scan. Based on the treatment type, the market is sub-segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and others. Based on the end-users, the market is augmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements.
Among the diagnostic type, the PET-CT Scan is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. PET-CT Scan can be used along with CT Scans. The combined scans give more detailed pictures of areas inside the body than either scan gives by itself.
Geographically the global oropharyngeal cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to rising incidences of oropharyngeal cancer, and increasing awareness about oropharyngeal. Additionally, the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries for treatment of the cancer is expected to drive future market growth.
