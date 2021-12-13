DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
The "Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orphan drugs market is expected to grow from $135.2 billion in 2020 to $141.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The market is expected to reach $183.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Major players in the orphan drugs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Biogen, Bayer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc.
The orphan drugs market consists of sales of orphan drugs and related services that are used to treat rare diseases. An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical drug developed to treat patients suffering from rare diseases and would not make profit if developed commercially.
The orphan drugs market covered in this report are segmented by therapy area into oncology, blood, central nervous system, endocrine, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunomodulatory. They are also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales, by drug type into biological, non-biological and by disease type into oncology, hematology, neurology, cardiovascular, others.
Lack of supportive government policies hinders the orphan drugs market. Due to the lack of relevant policies for orphan drug, certain drugs do not receive any special recognition or priorities for approval by regulatory authority. Medgenome Labs Ltd., global research partner in accelerating insights into complex genetic diseases, pointed out that companies manufacturing orphan drugs frequently drop out in foreign markets due to a lack of government funding.
For example, orphan medical products (OMPs) in India, due to lack of proper regulations and clear guidelines, do not obtain tax cuts or exemptions from customs duties. Therefore, lack of supportive government policies limits the growth of the orphan drugs market.
The rising prevalence of rare diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the orphan drugs market. Any disease that affects a small percentage of the population is a rare disease. Rare disease treatments often require a cold chain, a supply chain regulated by temperature that is not readily accessible in all countries. Orphan diseases or rare diseases occurs rarely among the people (i.e. 7 out of 10,000).
However, globally, the prevalence of rare diseases is increasing in recent years. According to the study published in European Journal of Human Genetics in 2019, there are 300 million cases of rare diseases and approximately 4% of total population is affected by rare disease at any point in time. Thus, the rising prevalence of rare diseases is driving the growth of the orphan drugs market.
Approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication act as a key trend driving the growth of the orphan drugs market. The biological drugs are used for treating rare diseases such as cancer with fewer side effects that have a high prevalence rate in the developed world.
